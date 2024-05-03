Teen Lands $1 Million Barramundi

An Australian teen made himself a millionaire in the early morning hours of April 28 when he landed a tagged barramundi with a $1 million bounty.

Keegan Payne, 19, of Katherine, Australia, was fishing the Katherine River with his sister and friends when he caught the 26-inch-long “barra.” According to ABC News, Payne’s 11-year-old sister was the first to spot the red tag in the fish. “We were freakin’ out,” he told ABC News. He said they were so excited they almost crashed the boat on the way back to the ramp.

“This is crazy for us. We’re a big family; there’s eight of us. This is more money than we could ever ask for. This is just great,” Keegan said in a press release.

“It means so much. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. I’m happy, really happy. I can buy what I want, maybe help dad and mum out with the home loans.”

The $1 million tagged barramundi was released as part of a promotional campaign for Australia’s Northern Territories sponsored by the sports gambling company SportsBet. More than 100 tagged fish are released in Darwin, Katherine, Arnhem Land, Tiwi Islands and Kakadu waterways each season. Some are worth a million dollars, and the rest are worth $10,000. Keegan’s catch was the first in nine seasons to hold a million-dollar red tag.

Hold up on booking a flight to Australia in search of your own million-dollar fish. The contest ended April 30, and season 10 dates have yet to be announced. If Keegan had caught that tagged fish a few days later, it wouldn’t have been worth more than a good meal for his family.

For more information about the Million Dollar Fish bounty, go to milliondollarfish.com.au.