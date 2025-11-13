Tellico Lake Tournament Results

By Matt Xenos & Perry Hensley

Yesterday could not have been a better day to hold an event. It got a little warm in the afternoon, but a beautiful day all around. We had 14 boats enter the event and all 14 weighed in a limit of fish. Most teams reported catching fish all day long with lots of teams stating catching over 100 during the day.

Tellico Lake has got a lot of crappie in it. However, the lake does not produce many big crappie. Could be many things playing a role into that. Sheer population, being fed by very clean clear mountain water from the two supporting rivers, or lack of bait to produce growth rates. Either way, it is a fantastic lake to catch lots and lots of crappie.

The winners on this day was the team of Trey Helms and CH Thomas with a 7 fish bag weighing in at 7.21 Lbs. Congrats gentlemen!

2nd Place and Winners of Big Fish went to the team of Ray Pratt and Jimmy Pratt with a bag of 7.08 Lbs and a Big Fish of 1.80 Lbs. Good job men.

In 3rd Place was the team of Chris Henson and Eric Lawson with a bag of 6.79 Lbs. Awesome sack fellas.

Our ACC Crappie Stix roll the dice winners of the two ACC Crappie Stix was the team of Josh Sanders and Matt Xenos.

Winning the roll the dice hats and slab bites was Chris Sims and Josh Sims.

Winners of the Bone Head Tackle roll the dice baits was the team of Ryan Coffelt and Ty Coffelt.

The roll the dice winners are chosen by and actual roll of the dice. The corresponding place on the leaderboard wins the prize. Stipulations are you have to be present at the weigh in, have to have weighed in a fish, and cannot have finished in the money.

Our next event will be October 18th on Ft Loudon Lake and we will be launching from the Ish Creek Boat Ramp. Hope to see you all then!!