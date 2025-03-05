Tellico Lakes Crappy Tournament Results

By Perry Hensley and Matt Xenos

Whoa, what a windy day! We literally got blown back to the weigh-in today. Winds got way up around 11 a.m. and burned the anglers, limiting the areas that were fishable. We had 20 boats enter the event and all but one weighed fish.

The team that took home the money was that of Joel Nash and Skeeter Hayes, with a 7 fish bag of 9.06 lbs. Congrats on the win gentlemen.

-In 2nd place, with a bag of 8.16 lbs., was Matt Xenos. Congrats—great bag!

-In 3rd place, with 8.03 lbs, was Ryan Coffelt and Ty Coffelt. Great bag guys.

-In 4th place, with a bag weighing 8.01 lbs and winners of the Sniper Marine LLC Big Fish pot, with a slab weighing 1.71 lbs, was the team of Jimmy Pratt and Ray Pratt. Great job men, congrats.

-Winning the ACC Crappie Stix Roll the Dice rods was the team of Chris Henson and Eric Lawson.

-Winning the Litewire Hooks Roll the Dice jig heads was the team of Drew Hayes and Triddy Longo.

-Winning the Knife Shop $50 Roll the Dice gift card was Buck Collins.

Congratulations to all the anglers on a great and safe tournament. Our next event is on Douglas Lake on March 22nd. We hope to see you all there.