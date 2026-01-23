Texas Closes Oyster Harvesting in Matagorda Bay

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has shut down commercial and recreational oyster harvesting in Matagorda Bay’s TX-19 area effective Jan. 21, 2026, after recent sampling showed too few legal-sized oysters to support fishing. The closure follows TPWD’s established criteria for oyster abundance, which aim to protect reef health and long-term sustainability.

Only 11 of Texas’s 34 shellfish harvesting areas remain open to the public, with a few additional areas accessible through private aquaculture. Officials say the Matagorda Bay closure will stay in place until oyster numbers rebound.