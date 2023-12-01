The 2023-2024 ETCC Tournament Series

By Perry Hensley

The East Tennessee Crappie Club Tournament Series kicked off back in September hosting some of the best Crappie Anglers that our region has to offer. The first one of the season was held on Chickamauga Lake here in beautiful East Tennessee. My tournament partner JD Dyer and I placed 11th out of 17 of those top notch Anglers and we were proud to get it.

In our 2nd tournament, held in October, we fished Dale Hollow Lake, just added to the roster this year located on the Kentucky / Tennessee border. Needless to say, after having two of our best fish die before weighing in, my partner for this tournament (Louis Gibson) and I didn’t fare as well, but we had a blast just being out there competing and conversing with all of our fellow Anglers on the tournament trail. We did however win and leave there with 2 ACC Crappie Stix!

Now as we move into the month of November, we get to fish one of our home lakes here in East Tennessee and that will be Cherokee Lake. My partner, JD Dyer and I will be fishing this event, looking to fare better on this one, but the level of competition is going to be great as always so we will remain optimistic on this one like always.

I would like to thank our Sponsors for this 2023-2024 season and they are Artistic Printers, The Angler Magazine and Mammoth Campground and RV for supporting us and helping to give us the opportunity to do what we love. It is greatly appreciated.

As always get up and get out there and make those memories with those friends and loved ones and enjoy all our creator has given to us.

God Bless and Tight Lines, Perry Hensley