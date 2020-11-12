The Angler Video Magazine November 2020 Teaser







HTML Meta Tag

Hello HTML5!







Follow host Joe Woody as he takes you on the adventure of a lifetime searching for wild trout along the long forgotten, and sometimes never fished, streams of Appalachia!

The Lost Streams of Appalachia is an Adventure Angling series that will take you to some of the wildest and toughest terrain the mountains of Appalachia has to offer. We will hike, climb and rappel to some of the most remote locations in search of wild trout.

Joe Woody is Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine WNC with his wife, Debra. He is a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid woodsman, and a self-proclaimed “adventure angler.” Twenty-one years ago, Joe and his family moved to Asheville, North Carolina,

where he and Debra live, work and play among the Appalachian Mountains.

Over the last two decades, Joe has hiked, rappelled and climbed the mountains of Appalachia, developing his “river legs” and honing his fly fishing skills in those lost streams, searching for undisturbed, wild trout.

Follow Joe as he takes you on a wild, unforgettable adventure on the Lost Streams of Appalachia. Watch the full video in our November 2020 The Angler Video Magazine on pages 8-9 here: https://bit.ly/2JRqEvH