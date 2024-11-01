The Art of Fish Tails

By: Jessica Hendrie

Fish tails. They’re more than just a fish’s rear end, they’re like the engine. The drive. All of them range from size to color to shape and they help them zip around the ocean, of course. But tails don’t just help the fish swim, they fuel the greatest sport ever, exaggerating fish tales. So, what are the basics? Fish tails are also called caudal fins, essential for propulsion. (The more you know) whether a tuna making a quick dig through the ocean or a sailfish racing by you, the strong tail is what drives them. Now onto the real art form, fish tales. Because every angler knows, catching fish is only half the battle. The other half is telling your friends and family about it, and that’s where the tail, I mean tale, gets bigger. Remember that 2-pound mahi mahi you caught in Puerto Rico? Yeah, me either. It was a 50 pounder that fought like a big White Marlin. And nobody will question you, or will they? Maybe they won’t let you know. Fish tails and fish tales have a lot more in common than you might think. Just like a tail propels the fish, a tale propels your reputation. How many of us has held the fish closer to the camera, don’t lie, I seen it! In truth, fish tales are the best to tell children. It’s so fun to watch their facial expressions as you tell them about a great giant you reeled in on a stormy day with rain coming down and waves rolling over. They will talk about it forever and it will forever be a core memory for them. After all, it is all in the tail! To conclude, whether it’s a fish tail powering a 40 pound grouper or a fish tale impressing your 8 year old son, never underestimate the back end of a fish. At the end of the day, without a good tail, what’s the point? Happy Fishing!