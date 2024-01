I caught this 8 lbs Black drum in Indian River, Sebastian Florida.

Slight wind out of the SE so found a cove where dolphins (porpoise) like to hang. Didn’t expect much since the dolphin tend to wait for the throwbacks and this chases the fish away. Threw out my line with a live shrimp, and was about to put the rod in the holder when the tip took a hard bow. I joked it was a ray, until I saw the stripes slowly emerge as I reeled up.

My proud husband bragged about it for me more than I did!