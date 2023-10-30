The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Closes Out an Exciting Week

Statement attributed to Phil Purcell, CEO/President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is owned by the MIASF and produced by Informa Markets.

“As we close out the 64th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community partners and exhibitors for their unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit in putting together this wonderful event. The success of this year’s show is a testament to the steadfast support our industry receives from the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Returning to all seven show sites for the first time since 2019, FLIBS expanded its reach and scope, transforming Fort Lauderdale’s iconic marinas and the Broward County Convention Center into a splendid showcase of maritime excellence. The diverse products on display created a sea of opportunities for consumers, industry professionals, and spectators to explore the latest marine advancements. From ultra-luxurious yachts to personal boating and recreational equipment, FLIBS offered something for everyone.

This year, we take pride in placing sustainability and innovation at the forefront of FLIBS production. Our initiatives included the reduction of single-use plastics in favor of more eco-friendly options, on-site recycling programs, water refilling stations, and sustainability seminars. Our commitment to a sustainable future is an integral part of FLIBS’ vision, and we are excited to continue collaborating with our partners to educate and inspire attendees in all the diverse ways we can lead sustainable practices that are vital for our industry.

On behalf of the dedicated teams at Informa Markets and the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, we eagerly anticipate the return of the boating community for the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Mark your calendars and join us on October 30 – November 3, 2024, for another incredible five days in Fort Lauderdale.”

About Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is a premier event organized through a collaboration between Informa Markets and the show’s owners, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF). As one of the largest and prestigious boat shows, FLIBS annually showcases the latest innovations, trends, and products in the marine industry. This event brings together buyers and sellers from the boating and marine sector, providing a unique platform to engage, experience, and conduct business. For additional information, please visit www.miasf.org and https://www.informamarkets.com/.