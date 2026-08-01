The Guide in Your Pocket

Two anglers launch from the same ramp on the same morning. One limits out on redfish by 9 a.m. The other grinds all day for a single trout. Same water, same tide — different information.

The difference is what a good guide carries in his head: how tide velocity moves bait through a creek mouth, when a falling barometer turns snook aggressive, which flat holds fish when the wind stacks against it. For most of us, that knowledge takes decades — or $600 a trip — to access.

InshoreOS by Tidelogic puts that decision-making in your pocket. It combines live tide, weather, and water data with real underwater structure — seagrass edges, oyster bars, creek pinch points — and turns it into a plan: where to fish, when each spot fires, and what to throw. Then it learns from your catches and gets sharper every trip.

We’re accepting a limited group of Founding Anglers in Florida right now. Scan the QR code or visit www.tidelogic.com to sign up.