The Lagoon’s Living Legend: Florida’s Trophy Trout

caught this 24” Speckled Trout in Mosquito lagoon.

The morning started calm and quiet on Mosquito Lagoon — just a light ripple on the surface and schools of bait flickering in the first light. Working the edges of a grass flat, I tied on a 3-inch paddle tail and made a long cast into a pocket of nervous water. Within a few twitches of the rod, this big speckled trout exploded on the lure and peeled drag across the flat. After a few tense runs and a quick photo, she was safely released to keep the Lagoon’s legendary trout genetics alive.