The Largest Boat Show on Florida’s Gulf Coast Returns to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – November 18, 2025 – The 48th Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, returns to St. Pete January 15-18, 2026. The show transforms the St. Petersburg downtown waterfront to a boater’s paradise, located at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater – Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park, 400 1st Street S. St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive showcases products from fishing boats to luxury yachts both on land and in the water and within a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine gear, accessories, equipment and nautical art. The show attracts boating enthusiasts from Florida as well as seasonal visitors to the popular St. Petersburg waterfront destination.

Annapolis School of Seamanship will present an engaging lineup of complimentary seminars at the show, offering both technical and lifestyle sessions designed for boaters of all experience levels. Technical topics include how to obtain a captain’s license, docking, marine weather, and navigation, while lifestyle sessions cover everything from chartering in the Caribbean to cruising the Great Loop. “We’re thrilled to be leading the education program at this year’s show,” said Captain John Martino, founder of the Annapolis School of Seamanship. “Our mission is to help boaters deepen their knowledge, build confidence, and get even more enjoyment out of every experience on the water.”

For children, a popular seminar called Hook the Future is presented by Captain Don Dingman. This free fishing clinic for families takes place at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, for children ages 4-16. All children in attendance receive a complimentary fishing pole. Captain Don has hosted kids fishing clinics at major boat shows and events across the Southeast, teaching thousands of families how to succeed in fishing while spending quality time outdoors with people you love.

The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive was recently named among USA Today’s Top 10 in the country, and supports Tampa Bay Watch this year, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering a healthy Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives. Proceeds from boat show ticket sales will bring vital programs to life from hands-on living shoreline projects to marine science field trips. Not far from the boat show site, Tampa Bay Watch has a Discovery Center on the St. Pete Pier for visitors to explore the local ecosystem and discover the incredible restoration work of Tampa Bay Watch.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at Stpeteboatshow.com. An opportunity to donate to Tampa Bay Watch will be presented on the website. General admission is $24 for adults. Active military and veterans are eligible for complimentary one-day general admission. To avoid delays upon arrival, a complimentary military active duty or veteran ticket may be obtained in advance using this link: https://informamarkets.jotform.com/252513285345153. On-site, military ID will be required at the entrance before admission is granted. Friends and family are not eligible to redeem this offer. Children ages 15 and under are free.

St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 15-17; and Sunday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow the St. Petersburg Sailboat and Power Boat Show, Presented by Progressive, on Facebook and Instagram @stpeteboatshow. Follow Informa on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/informa-us-boat-shows/.