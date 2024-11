This is the Eagle’s Nest sinkhole in Florida. From the surface, it’s just an unremarkable, uninviting, and algae-filled little pond. But this view of it is deceptive. At the bottom of this little pond is a 6-foot-wide vertical tube leading to a massive pitch-black cave room the size of an airplane hanger, and that is just the beginning. These are the Eagle’s Nest Cave Dive disasters and why it’s one of the most dangerous dive sites on Earth. As always, viewer discretion is advised.