caught this 26lb. Wahoo in Caught off St Lucie inlet.

We were fishing south of the Rankin. When I looked back and saw a rocket come out of the water with my ballyhoo in his mouth. He cut me off and then heard my friend yell he is on my line now and the fight was on. We finally got him next to the boat where I was able to gaff him.

We were very lucky caught a ballyhoo I rigged with 60lb. Mono.