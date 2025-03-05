The Origin of the Brand

By Tricia McGraw

I’m Tricia McGraw, the owner and founder of Fish Her LLC. Fish Her is not just another clothing company for anglers. We were established to give ladies a place in the fishing industry. We are here to diversify the field of anglers by empowering women to get out and fish! Fish Her was launched, “Because She Fishes Too.”

I began this company due to the lack of options for clothing and other female angler products. Fishing in one of few sports where females are seen as equals on the water, however, manufacturers do not cater to them because they make up a small percentage of the field at tournament events. I want to change that. I want women to have the confidence to get out on the water and know that “Fish Her” is here for them!

Fish Her is here for those anglers who love to fish, whether it’s from a boat or the bank, pleasure fishing or tournament fishing. Fish Her was started for the everyday angler, the tournament angler and everything in between. Fish Her was created “Because She Fishes Too.”

While I am the founder of the brand, I have had help along the way. My friend, Angie Copas, helps me with all vendor events and is my go-to for brainstorming and product development. She and I met 4 years ago at Lake Guntersville in Alabama during a MLF Toyota Event. My husband was fishing the tournament as a boater. Angie participated as a non-boater. We met at the tournament launch and quickly became friends. In a conversation after the event, we learned that while we were both 8+ hours from home, we live about 40 miles apart in southern Ohio.

Angie and I began fishing together and attending many fishing events. The expos were always our favorite, but we always left unsettled. Even at the expos, housing 300+ vendors, we would not find gear for lady anglers. Angie and I tournament fish, so we were always able to find baits, reels, etc., but never anything eye-appealing to women. You have to understand, women are visual creatures. Gear has to be eye-appealing, then functional. With men, the focal point is always functionality.

After leaving the Columbus Expo in 2023, we launched Fish Her. Our 2-year anniversary is quickly approaching. What started as a plan to develop fun swag for lady anglers, has evolved into a lifestyle, a means of developing ladies in the fishing industry.

What started in my basement as fun, graphic t-shirt prints for ladies, has developed into a full line of swag designed to keep you cool and covered on the water. We started with our women’s line, but quickly expanded to create gear for men and youth as well, due to customer requests. We are still developing, constantly looking for new ideas to bring to Fish Her.

Tricia McGraw, Owner, Fish Her LLC. “Fish Her…Because She Fishes Too”