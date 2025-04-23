I often tell people the power of braid will instantly make them better fishermen. I truly believe that. In last month’s article, I mentioned a very popular slow-sinking lure that everyone raved about but that I could not catch a fish with. Well, the power of braid changed that.

Somewhere in the 1990s, I jumped on the bandwagon and bought several of these popular slow-sinking lures. I read all of the articles that were written about it and tried to follow the directions on how to properly fish it, especially in the winter for large speckled trout. Occasionally, I would catch a fish or two, but most cast came back empty handed.

Fast-forward about 10 years, and one day while wade fishing Shamrock Cove in Texas’ Corpus Christi Bay with three friends, it all changed. We were lined up walking this grass flat and throwing the same famous lure. Yes, I was throwing the lure I had not been able to catch many fish on for over a decade. I tied one on because a buddy said he had been killing the trout on it. I waded alongside the three of them watching them catch trout after trout. As frustration settled in, I started to mimic my friend closest to me. I would cast within 10 yards of his cast and mirror his rod movement. I still didn’t catch a fish, while he continued to do so.

By now I was completely clueless on why I couldn’t work this lure properly. I ask him to cast his lure a few feet in front of and several yards past me. Once it passed by, I could see the movement of the lure and how it twitched, paused and darted. I made my next cast in a direction where I could clearly see my lure moving through the water. No matter how vigorously I worked my rod, my lure moved almost in a straight line through the water. What I discovered was I was the only one not using braid. The non-stretch and sensitivity of the braid is what made the lure twitch and dart to attract the fish.

On my next trip, I was spooled up with braid, and finally caught fish on this famous lure. Simply by using braid, I became a better fisherman, and this lure soon became one of my favorites. There are still instances when I do not use braid, but for those who have not tried it, or have not tried it in years, spool up with the newest braid technology. It can instantly make you a better fisherman.

Capt. Michael Okruhlik is the inventor of Controlled Descent Lures and the owner of www.MyCoastOutdoors.com.