The Storm Bird By: Wes Tallyn

The White Ibis is often called the “hurricane bird.” It’s considered the last bird to leave on a hurricane’s approach and the first species to return to storm battered areas. This is why the mascot of the University of Miami is the White Ibis.

White Ibises stand between 23” and 27” tall. Their long, downward turned, orange bill is their easily identifiable feature. They use that orange bill to probe into the ground to find their prey. You can usually find them in wetland areas near both fresh and salt bodies of water.

Ibises eat everything from insects to reptiles and crustaceans. Small snakes and frogs seem to be a favorite meal, and other Ibises often try to steal the prize when one bird finds one.

Juvenile White Ibises are brownish gray with pinkish bills and will slowly gain their white feathers over time. Look for them in small flocks of about 5 to 25 birds flying overhead, or probing the soil in your local parks, or maybe even, in your yard!