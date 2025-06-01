The Suncoast Ladies’ Classic empowers women through fishing, creating lasting connections in

the angling community while promoting fun and inclusivity. We grow the sport by hosting

monthly seminars, providing networking opportunities, helping women join tournament teams,

and ensuring every angler is confident and ready to fish, often with the help of a trusted

captain. We’re proud to partner with CCA STAR and Ready for Life, supporting both

conservation and community impact.

Interested in fishing our tournament but not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered!

Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a first-timer, we’ll match you with a team and/or

captain.

Join us for this ladies only multi-species OFFSHORE tournament, July 24-26,2025

at SkyBeach Hotel & Marina located; 6800 Sunshine Skyway Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

There will be live music all weekend long from our favorite Nate Mosley and other local artist!

There will be raffles, auction items, 50/50 opportunities, and so much more!

Thursday, July 24, 2025 (6pm-9pm):

Captain’s Party, Registration, Reading of the Rules, Vendors, Food, Raffles, Auctions, Live Music

Friday, July 25, 2025 (6pm-9pm):

Bingo, Bubbles, & Bites and Live Music

Saturday, April 26, 2025 (Starts at 3pm)

Weigh in begins at 3 PM and is free and open to the public. There will be live music, raffles,

auctions, vendors, and awards.

At last year’s tournament, one of our lady anglers caught a record-breaking Wahoo on hook

and line off the coast of Tampa Bay.