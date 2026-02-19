The Water Haul: A Useful Cast to Master

By Capt. Conway Bowman

In saltwater fly fishing a long (50-plus feet) accurate cast is often required to be successful at catching fish. This cast is called the double haul. The double haul is a wonderful cast once mastered and will make it possible for the fly angler to not only cast his or her fly to greater distances but also help when casting into the wind.

But what happens when the fly angler is casting to fish in deep water? Or casting into the shore break as the currents from the waves are dragging your line back and forth? How about casting a 550 or 650 shooting head or sinking line from a tossing and pitching boat on the open ocean? This is not the place for artful double hauling. This is rock and roll fly fishing and the name of the game here is to get the fly into the water and catch fish.

Often, when casting a heavy sinking line, water hauling is the most practical cast.

Here is how you do it:

Make your forward cast at a comfortable distance. Once the cast is out in front of you, with the rod tip on the water, strip the line in until you get the sinking part of the shooting head at the tip of your rod. Slowly lift your rod tip and make a roll cast. This will lay the line out straight in front of you. Now make a slow back cast and feel the line drag up off the water. Let the sinking line fall out behind you on the water as if you were presenting a fly to a fish behind you. Once the line is laid out behind you make a forward cast and pull the line with your free hand with a down stroke towards your hip and then release the line.

The resistance of the water on both the front and back cast or the haul will create enough friction and drag to project the fly line forward acting like a double haul without any false casting.

The water haul is also a great way to master the double haul.

