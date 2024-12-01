Thumping is a Proven Technique

CAM/TAM Angler Magazine Staff

We have all heard “Shhhhhh, don’t make noise in the boat!” Thumping, a method used to attract fish to your boat is just the opposite. You want to make noise that can be extremely effective. Especially for schooling fish like striped bass, hybrids & white bass. I have seen a pool cue, boat paddle or the handle of a fishing net used to beat on the bottom of a boat to create the thumping sound, mimicking a school of bait fish that attracts these predator fish.

Changing the speed and loudness of the thump can not only attract fish but will also help keep fish under your boat longer. By watching your sonar, and with some practice, you will learn what works best. Just like selecting a fishing lure, you may need to change the tempo to trigger a bite. depending on conditions. For example, in calm shallow water, less than 20 feet deep, I use a slower & softer cadence. You may also find a sweet spot on your boat where thumping gives you better results. When I see fish further from my boat, for example on side scan I increase volume & or speed.

I use thumping year-round when targeting stripers & hybrids, and I have friends that use this method when fishing for white bass in the spring. I start out searching for bait fish or a handful of my target species, over river channels, main lake points & flats. Remember if you are using traditional 2D sonar you only see approximately 1/3 of the depth of the water. If you are in 30 feet of water you are seeing a 10’ width of the water column on your screen.

While moving at idle speed I use the thumping technique to attract fish closer to the boat. Then, when I find a group of 5 or more fish, I use spot lock or just drift if there is very little wind. Remember, since you are only seeing a narrow water column under the boat there is a good chance more fish are close by. Your sonar screen will tell you how the fish are reacting to what you are doing.

I drop down lines with live bait or use a jigging spoon to try to trigger a bite. If I don’t get a bite in 10 minutes, I move on to find more fish that are more active. If you are using side-scan you can see further off to the side of the boat, but remember, if you set your range at 100 feet and you are in 60 foot of water you are seeing 40 feet on each side of the boat. The first 60 feet is below the boat and you can verify that because the screen will be black on the screen which is the water column directly under the boat.

Thumping has been proven to be an effective technique, but just like anything else it takes practice and time spent on the water to build up your confidence.

Jack Becker is the co-inventor of the electronic Mini Thumper. www.minithumper.com