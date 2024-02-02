Thursday March 7th – Jolly Gator Bass Series Registration Meeting

Thursday March 7th at 6:30 pm, Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar & Grill will be the host for our annual Team registration meeting as well as the weigh-in site for all events next to CS Lee Park and ramp. These events are open to all 2 angler teams, $40 fee per event. Events are every Tuesday evening and one Saturday per month until our end of year Classic in mid-August. Pay-out is one place per 7 boats and $10 per boat for Big-Bass of the event. Teams that finish in the top 10 in points or win an event and fish or pay for at least 20 events all qualify for the end of season Classic. The team with the most points at the end of our season along with the “Big Bass” of year will also win big bucks for their efforts. This Central Florida Bass Series has grown to be one the areas’ largest averaging over 25 boats per event the last several seasons.