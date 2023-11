Thursday November 30 – 6pm, Lake Mary Chapter CCA Annual Fall Banquet, hosted at the Southeast Ramp Hanger, 2151 Spinner Lane, Sanford 32773 off Skyway Dr. Event starts at 6pm with open bar, catered dinner to follow at 7:30, Live Auction at 8:30 – 9:30pm, then all raffle prize winner’s postings. Tickets include annual CCA membership, corporate tables available, to purchase tickets or more info for contact Sara Anderson at 407-854-7002 ext.111 or sanderson@ccaflorida.org.