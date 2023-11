Thursday November 9 – 6pm, Clermont CCA Annual Fall Banquet, hosted at the Clermont Art & Recreation Center, 3700 S. US HWY 27, Clermont. The event starts at 6pm with an open bar, catered dinner to follow at 730, Live Auction at 830 – 930pm, then all raffle prize winner’s postings. Tickets include annual CCA membership, corporate tables available, for tickets or more info contact Adam Miller at 407-401-7674 or amiller@ccaflorida.org.