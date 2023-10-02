Thursday October 26th – 630 pm – Early Registration for the 15th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby

Thursday October 26th – 630 pm, Celery City Craft Beer Garden 114 Palmetto Avenue in Sanford…Early Registration for the 15th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby. Join Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for your only chance at early entry. Come enjoy a craft beer and get signed up so you can be ready to catch them when the Derby starts on November 1st! Over $5000 in prizes, monthly winners, and grand prizes for youth and adult divisions. This online catch, photo, release tournament is FREE.