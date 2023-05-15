Tiger Shark Attacks Kayak Angler Off Oahu

Noon on May 12, 2023 Windward side of Oahu. 55ft deep, less than 2 miles offshore. I heard a “whooshing” sound, and looked up and saw a wide brown shark on the side of the kayak. I thought it was a turtle at first glance since it happened so fast. I didn’t realize I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark’s head off with it.

If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don’t think I’d have that flexiblity. I actually only thought the shark rammed the kayak until I saw the video at home. www.hawaiinearshorefishing.com