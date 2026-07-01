Topsail – July 2026

It has been a wonky June and I’m glad we are moving into the heat of summer. Around Sneads Ferry and Topsail, black drum are being caught around the area bridges, piers and deep water oyster rocks. Clams, fresh shrimp (I like them black and slimy for black drum) and crabs will catch the black drum. Sheephead are in a lot of the same areas. The speckled trout bite has been good for the people targeting specks and it is prime time for topwater plugs early in the morning. I have not targeted specs since the closure came into effect myself and am pretty excited about the reopening! Ledges, points and potholes in the area will produce speckled trout on topwater early mornings which is probably one of my favorite ways to catch them. The will also eat a trusty MirrOlure MR 17, Saltwater Assassin plastic under popping corks and Storm Shrimp. Live shrimp will also draw a strike at local bridges. Red drum is the big story in July. There are big schools on the flats, in the river and in the bays up and down the ICW. It’s just a matter of working slow to find a group without spooking them. Once you do find a group don’t pressure them too much! We are throwing MirrOlure topwater plugs, gold and copper spoons and Saltwater Assassin plastics at the reds. Stealth is key unless the fish are actively crashing on bait.