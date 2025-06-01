Topsail Island Fishing Hosts 3rd Annual Meet & Greet with SPEARiT Veteran Project Earlier this month, Topsail Island Fishing—a Facebook community founded by Captain Eris Jones—hosted its 3rd Annual Meet & Greet at the fairgrounds in Sneads Ferry, NC. The event, open to the public and designed for more than 20,000 members, celebrated local fishing culture while supporting a meaningful cause.

This year’s gathering partnered with the SPEARiT Veteran Spearfishing Project, a nonprofit that brings veterans and first responders together through the healing power of the water. Founded in 2022 by Osee “Trey” Fagan, a 17-year Marine Special Operations Sniper, and Captain Randy Batts, SPEARiT offers support and community for those navigating life after service. The event raised $2,800 toward SPEARiT’s 2025 fundraising goal of $10,000. Donations are still being accepted at www.spearitfishing.com/donate.

Attendees enjoyed a full day of fishing fellowship and hands-on education. Local captains gave talks on various styles of fishing and helping anglers sharpen their skills. Demonstrations included cast net techniques, SiriusXM marine electronics, and boat walk-throughs with opportunities for Q&A. The event also featured a swap meet, sponsor booths and of course—BBQ, hot dogs and more, freshly cooked on-site from the early morning hours.

Despite the chilly weather, the atmosphere was warm with camaraderie, knowledge sharing, and support for a great cause. A special thanks goes out to all who participated and made the event a success!

Please be courteous and safe out there!