Topsail Fishing Forecast – July 2025

There’s a lot of things we take for granted in life. The ability to spend time on the water, in the woods chasing our favorite prey or enjoying our favorite pastimes. This past week I had the privilege of taking a gentleman on his very last fishing trip. He had been admitted to hospice care and only been given a couple more weeks to live. He passed a few days ago and family said all he talked about was this last trip. At first, I was concerned about how I would get him out of the wheelchair and into the boat, and, if he would even be able to tolerate the heat, which was in the 90s. With the help of North Topsail Beach firemen (who happened to be at ramp training) we were able to get Mr. Chris in the boat. Mr. Chris was an avid outdoorsman before his health went south. We knew he wouldn’t be able to make it too long, so I hit some areas I knew we should see some fast action and it worked out perfectly. Mr. Chris caught several upper slot Redfish. He was so weak he couldn’t stand so we had to give him a hand landing them, but we got it done. Now I see people fighting their first Redfish all the time, but this was different. I was watching this man looking death straight in the face having a blast knowing it would more than likely be the last time he would be able to enjoy the outdoors. Keep in mind he can’t stand or anything but those few minutes when he was hooked up each time you could see and feel what it all meant to him. You could feel the light and excitement. I guess it got me to thinking about how we all live so fast and take so many things for granted. Something as simple as jumping on the boat to fish a few hours or just go out to dinner with your wife and kids. I guess what I’m saying is slow down and take it all in. You never know when it could all end, when that last fishing trip could be, when that hookup on an upper slot Redfish or Speckled Trout could be your last, or the last time you kiss your wife goodbye as you leave for a hunting trip. With all the technology and everything we have at our fingertips, just make sure you slow down and take time to smell the fishes. Make every cast count.

CAPTAIN ALLEN JERNIGAN

Breadman Ventures Guide Service

910-467-1482