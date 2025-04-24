Topsail Fishing Forecast

Surf and Pier, May is here the fishing starts to heat up. Watch for good catches of Sea Mullet, Croakers, Bluefish, Spanish Mackerel, Flounder and Black Drum.

Inshore Fishing, you will see Speckled Trout and Redfish moving into deeper waters. Look for Black Drum and Sheepshead around the bridges. Flounder will start moving into shallower water.

Near Shore out to 30 miles. Atlantic Bonito may still be around usually in the 35-to-45-foot range until the water gets to about 65°. Bluefish and Spanish mackerel will start to be in numbers usually in 10 feet to 35 feet. Amberjack and Cobia can be found around near shore reefs and other structures. King Mackerel will be starting to show around the 40 to 70 foot mark, look for 65-degree water temperatures.

Around the end of May, we can expect to see Dolphin showing up from 100 foot of water to the stream. Look for temperature breaks, grass lines and other floating debris which can hold large numbers of slingers.

Good Luck !

Captain Eris Jones