I did a solo trip in the lagoon gheenoe fishing checking on a spot for trout, I was throwing a topwater jr spook. All of a sudden it was on after a 15 minute fight I finally landed him, it was a 44 1/2" redfish my pb on topwater and 20lb braid. Epic morning catch and release the beast to fight another day.