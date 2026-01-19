Tori & Little Bro Sean Jr Amazing Catch

caught this ? Small .Mouth Bass & BullFrog in Spot Pond.

Amazing catch on the small mouth bass. Even more Amazing is how that Bullfrog lasted so long without being eating . One fish swolled the frog then spit it out .Only for it to go in between 2 rocks and a black bird started pecking at it .Thats when we intervened and saved the bullfrog .and let it go down the street were the swamp was.Long live the Bullfrog. He did have a nice pair of legs ,but held out on the temptation of having frog legs ,So we decided to let the frog go on with his Amazing life..!(:.