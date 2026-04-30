Transition Month

By: Capt. RoanZ

May in Southwest Florida is our month of transition from spring to summer. This is also one of the best months to use our Reel Nautical Deceiver Jig. This jig is a true work of art homage to the master and one of my mentors Lefty Kreh. This jig is tied with all natural bucktail three types of flash material grizzly neck hackle and true peacock herl for the top. You will not find a prettier jig anywhere. We hand craft this on a banana jig head with hologram eyes and coat the head in resin for durability. We offer the Deceiver jig in 4 sizes: ¼, 3/8, ½, and 1 oz. The color combos are Black/Purple, Red/White, Chartreuse/White, and Pink/White all great fish catching colors. These jigs will catch all inshore and offshore species, and we have even caught some big Largemouth Bass on them.

You can catch a host of species on this jig, but we have truly made these jigs to catch snook. But I have a friend that used them on stripers in the Northeast and said they truly out fished anything else thrown. In our waters they work well on tarpon, snook, trout, redfish, grouper, snapper, cobia, kingfish, blackfin tuna and probably anything else that eats baitfish. Snook this time of the year will be found from the back creeks to the outside passes, beaches to the nearshore reefs and wrecks. That is why we tie these jigs in so many different sizes and colors. Black and purple for your back-country creeks in ¼ ounce which is also a tarpon killa. 3/8 and ½ ounce in the passes and beaches in any color and ½ ounce and one ounce offshore for your deep-water fish like grouper, snapper, and cobia. These jigs and a great place to fish in May is around any of the Bridges in our area and these structures with there usually fast current will be holding large concentrations of snook. I’m going to give you a great fish recipe for all types of fish this month. Sweet onions, Dry Vermouth, Salted butter, Salt and Pepper. Lay your onions in sauté pan with about ¼ stick of butter sauté until wilted do not overcook. Lay your filets in pan bringing your onions to the outside rim Salt and Pepper. Sauté your filets on both sides when almost done, add an ounce of dry vermouth and cook in the mixture and cover filets with onions. I like this over crunchy bread, but it really doesn’t matter how you eat it. So Yummy!

Rich and Roan would like to invite you to check them out at one of the local Bait and Tackle stores like Mikes Bait House, Marco Island Bait and Tackle, Estero River Outfitters, Kraken Tackle of Ft Myers and The Bait Shop of Lake Placid or check them out online at www.reelnautical.net or drop us an email: reelnautical239@gmail.com