Trent Allen Makes Bassmaster History with Record-Breaking Catch at Clark Hill Lake



Trent Allen has made waves in the Bassmaster High School National Championship with a massive 8.80-pound bass—the largest ever recorded at Clarks Hill Lake in Bassmaster history!

Fishing solo for the George Jenkins Bassmasters from Lakeland, Florida, Trent’s impressive catch earned him a $4,000 scholarship and a place in the record books. A huge congratulations to Trent, his team here in Central Florida, and a big thank-you to his captain, Josh Wolf, for supporting him throughout the tournament.

What an incredible achievement—congratulations to all!