Tripletail Adventure

caught this 20.54 lbs Tripletail in Near Petit Bois Island, Mississippi Gulf.

After attempting to find specs and reds in extreme heat at the Mississippi islands, on August 5, 2024, Steve and Adam Stubbs decided to call it a day. As they were coming up the channel, they decided to check a huge floating log that was out from the waterway.

Immediately they saw the fish but all that was avail able was light tackle. Steve quickly tied on a plastic shrimp, threw it toward the fish, and the fight was on. He knew he would have to play him gently because of having 12 lb monofilament on that Lew’s reel.

After 30 minutes or so of watching the fish dive and then return, Adam netted him successfully. The digital scales recorded 20.54 lbs.

It was an amazing ending to a fun day on the water. Steve has spent most of his life fishing in the Mississippi gulf waters and this the first Tripletail he has ever caught and the largest he has ever seen.

Truly it will be a day he will always remember.