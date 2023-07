caught this 23.5 Permit in The Boils.

This photo was taken at the docks at Fort Pierce City Marina after returning from a near shore trip to the boils. I have been hunting a permit for 2 1/2 years, losing 3 of them to include one in Belize in June. My husband and I doubled up and landed both of these at the same time. It was a great day and a great victory to finally have landed a permit! My husband wrote a full report if you're interested in reading it.