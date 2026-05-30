Swordfishing on St. Croix US Virgin Islands

The Caribbean Sea, with its currents and deep offshore trenches is one of the world’s premier destinations for landing one of sport fishing’s most elusive prizes: the Swordfish. Known for their strength, speed, and mysterious deep water habits, these powerful predators offer anglers both a physical challenge and a story worth telling.

Swordfish are unlike many other game fish found in the Caribbean; by day they typically inhabit depths ranging from 1,500 to over 2,000 feet, rising closer to the surface only at night to feed. This behavior has shaped the specialized techniques used to catch them. Modern anglers often rely on deep-drop fishing during daylight hours, using electric reels , heavy weights, and illuminated bait rigs designed to attract attention in the dark, pressurized depths.

The experience of hooking a large Swordfish is unforgettable. After hours of patience, carefully monitoring lines and equipment, the strike can be surprisingly subtle-a slight twitch or hesitation in the line. But once hooked, the fish reveals its true power. Swordfish are known for their low, stubborn fights, often diving deep and forcing anglers into a test of endurance that can last several hours. The Swordfish iconic bill and muscular bodies make them formidable opponents, capable of sudden bursts of strength even after prolonged struggle.

The Caribbean offers several ideal locations for targeting Swordfish, particularly along steep drop-offs where the ocean floor plunges dramatically. Areas near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the Virgin Islands are especially productive due to their proximity to deep water just offshore. These conditions allow anglers to reach prime Swordfish habitat without traveling extreme distances.

Beyond the thrill of the catch, pursuing Swordfish in the Caribbean is also about the environment itself. The open ocean, the shifting hues of blue water, and the sense of isolation far from land all contribute to the experience. Encounters with other marine life such as dolphins, flying fish, and even whales, add to the sense of adventure.

However, responsible fishing practices are essential: Swordfish populations, once heavily overfished, have shown signs of recovery thanks to conservation efforts. Many anglers now practice selective harvesting, releasing smaller catch and adhering to sustainability guidelines to ensure that future generations can experience the same thrill and excitement we feel today.

For Billy Desmond , vice president of the Golden Hook Fishing Club it was even more special: it was his first day back on the water after his loss of a close family member.

Captain Billy Desmond, owner of the 272 Grady White “Wicked Wench” his crew of anglers Ryan Sneff, brother Jason Sneff, Andrew Allen-Bach ready to catch OLD Big. “Wicked Wench” with 2200 hp of Suzuki engines on the back took off on a beautiful day in the Caribbean on the island of St. Croix US Virgin Islands. Heading off shore more than 3 miles the first fish that he caught was a big bull dolphin hooked up on a spin caster. Then they raised a white marlin, but couldn’t get it to bite. Around noon they decided to start deep dropping for Swordfish. While rigging the cockpit they discovered they had no strobe lights and where they had thought they’d like to try deep dropping was over 2000 feet deep, so they went back to shore to get some strobe lights. They finally got set up and their first drop was at about 12:45 in the afternoon. They pulled that up around 2 o’clock and made another drop deciding that they were going to fish until 3 o’clock and then call it a day. They were using all their patience, deep dropping can seem a little slow, then all of a sudden at 2:59 in the afternoon they saw the little tap on the rod and then they saw another little tap again, then the line tightened up the and he fight was on! Hooked UP!! This is a BIG fish. It fought hard, it ran at least four times to over 1000 feet each time! It was incredible. They finally got the fish to the boat at around 6:05 to end over a three hour fight. “Wicked Wench” with Captain Billy Desmond and his crew boated a 469 pound Swordfish! Now they needed to get the fish on board: they opened the transom door and it would not go through the door due to its massive size. They turned the fish around and tied it up with the transom lines, only 1/3 of the fish would go through the door. The fish came in fast, as they were trying to evade the sharks. It took 4 gaffs to get the Swordfish to the boat. For Billy Desmond and his crew, it was more than just a fishing trip, it was the catch of a lifetime, off the coast of St. Croix, in the deep blue waters Billy Desmond and his crew landed a 469 pound Swordfish in the Caribbean and they had battled and landed one of the ocean’s most formidable creatures.

It all came down to one final drop… and one last minute of patience.