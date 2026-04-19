FJSOT Celebrates First Graduate Job Placement in Marine Industry on St. Croix

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands — Future Jobs Skills of Tomorrow, Inc. (FJSOT) proudly announces the first job placement of a graduate from its inaugural Marine Service Technology program pre-apprenticeship cohort, which concluded with a graduation on December 5, 2025.

One graduate from the first cohort has officially been hired by St. Croix Marine Center, marking a significant milestone for FJSOT’s workforce development mission and its commitment to building a skilled local marine workforce on St. Croix.

“This first placement represents exactly what FJSOT was created to do—provide industry-driven training that leads directly to employment,” said Reuben Fenton, President of FJSOT. “We are proud of our graduate, grateful to DOI for funding, and St. Croix Marine Center On-The-Training (OJT) for investing in local talent.”

Quote from Trainee: “This Marine Service Technology, and the OJT program gave me real hands-on skills and the confidence to step into the marine industry. I am grateful for the opportunity and proud to be working at St. Croix Marine Center.” — Zion, FJSOT Graduate

FJSOT is actively collaborating with marine employers on St. Croix to secure employment placements for the remaining graduates of the December 2025 cohort, ensuring continued pathways into the maritime industry for trained Virgin Islands residents.

At the same time, FJSOT is in the process of securing funding to launch its second cohort of students in the “Marine Service Technology” / OJT pre-apprenticeship program on St. Croix. The upcoming cohort will continue to provide hands-on training, industry-recognized curriculum, and direct exposure to marine employers, strengthening the territory’s maritime workforce pipeline.

FJSOT remains committed to expanding access to high-quality, industry-aligned training programs that prepare Virgin Islands residents for sustainable careers and long-term economic opportunities.