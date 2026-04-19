Discover the Richness of the U.S. Virgin Islands Through Local Farmers Markets

The U.S. Virgin Islands are known for their stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality—but there’s another treasure waiting to be explored: our local farmers markets. These community hubs are more than just a place to shop; they are a celebration of agriculture, sustainability, health, and culture. Across St. Croix and St. Thomas, the farmers markets offer an abundance of fresh, local produce, value-added products, hot food, and so much more—all while supporting local farmers and artisans.

The Value of Farmers Markets

Farmers markets play a vital role in strengthening the local economy and preserving the agricultural traditions of the Virgin Islands. By purchasing directly from local farmers and producers, you not only enjoy the freshest foods but also help sustain family farms and small businesses. Farmers markets reduce the environmental impact of long-distance food transportation, promote seasonal eating, and foster community connections.

The markets in the U.S. Virgin Islands are special in that they offer crops and products you won’t find in a typical mainland grocery store. Thanks to our tropical climate, local farmers can grow a variety of specialty crops that are rich in flavor, nutrition, and cultural significance.

What Are Specialty Crops?

According to the USDA, specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, herbs, and other horticultural products. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, these often include tropical fruits, leafy greens, herbs, and spices that thrive in our warm, humid climate. Specialty crops are valued not only for their nutritional benefits but also for their economic potential. They are central to the Virgin Islands’ unique agricultural identity and culinary traditions.

Some examples of tropical specialty crops

available at our markets include:

Soursop – known for its immune-boosting properties and delicious, tangy-sweet flavor.

Breadfruit –

a versatile and nutrient-dense staple high in complex carbohydrates.

Passionfruit –

a tropical delight packed with antioxidants and vitamin C.

Turmeric and Ginger – powerful anti-inflammatory roots grown locally and used in teas, seasonings, and health products.