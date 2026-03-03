2026 BASTILLE DAY KINGFISH TOURNAMENT SET FOR JULY 12

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Mark your calendars now! The Northside Sportfishing Club (NSC) is pleased to announce that the 2026 Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament – the largest inshore small boat tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands – will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at The Shack at The Hideaway, in Hull Bay, St. Thomas.

“We’re proud to host this much-loved tournament again and continue a true family tradition,” says Catherine Bryan, one of the tournament co-directors. “Over the years, we’ve seen grandparents, parents, and children all take part, which is incredibly special. Everyone is invited! Anglers who’ve fished with us for decades and first-timers, residents and visitors alike, are welcome to fish or enjoy the festivities at The Shack at The Hideaway. There will be live music, food, and drink, and activities for the kids.”

First organized by the Club in 1988, the last tournament held in 2024 attracted 177 anglers, including 37 junior anglers, on 40 boats. Gilbert Laban of St. Thomas reeled in the largest kingfish, a 26.9-pounder, from aboard the Double Header 6. More prize categories include Best Boat, Best Captain, Best Angler, Best Junior Angler, and other fish species such as bonito and mackerel.

As well as being a day of fishing and fun for the whole family, the NSC’s Annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament has donated over $230,000 to community organizations such as the Joseph Sibilly Elementary School, Nana Baby Children’s Home, and St. Thomas Rescue, since the event’s inception.

The Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament has also received global accolades. In 2019, National Geographic magazine named the Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament as one of the world’s ‘9 Bastille Day bashes that celebrate French Culture!’ In 2012, online travel advisor Hotwire.com named St. Thomas one of the Top 10 destinations in the world to celebrate Bastille Day thanks to the tournament.