Fishing for a great getaway?

Look no further than USVI!

What you really need to cure those winter blues is a little sun and sand, beaches and rainforests, music and culture, food and fun. And no place delivers the rhythms of the Caribbean quite like St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ST. THOMAS: St. Thomas’ location near an undersea canyon makes it one of the best places in the world to catch massive fish—we’re talking up to 350 pounds or more!

Inshore, offshore and deep-sea fishing charters like Offshore Adventures and Double Header Sportfishing offer half or full-day excursions into waters teeming with blue marlin, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, mahi-mahi and more. Or if you’d rather combine a little work and play, Virgin Islands Sportfishing can customize a trip that includes plenty of fishing, plus a place to stop for cocktails to celebrate your big catch.

For an adventure to remember, book a trip to Coral World Ocean Park, where you can scuba dive or swim with dolphins, sea lions and turtles. (Guides are provided and no certifications are required). The park’s 5 acres also include aquariums, outdoor pools, nature trails and other marine experiences.

The littles on your list will never forget a trip to the hands-on Pirates Treasure Museum, where kids (and kids at heart) can steer a virtual pirate ship through a storm, learn all about submarines and even search for pirate booty — before scoring their own pirate-themed merch in the museum gift shop, of course.

ST. CROIX: The outdoors and history blend beautifully on St. Croix.

Thrill-seekers can fuel their adrenaline rush with a ride on the Carambola Zip Line, which delivers a heart-pounding 200-foot vertical drop before racing 2,500 feet across a lush tropical valley. You can also explore some of the island’s more remote reaches on a two-hour Gecko’s Island Adventures guided ATV tour through trails and forests you simply can’t access by car. These treks require a sense of adventure combined with a little grit, but the stunning views that await are oh, so, worth it.

Those wanting a more relaxing vacation will love exploring St. Croix’s historical towns, where you can wander among buildings that haven’t changed much in hundreds of years. All of the exploring will work up quite an appetite, so be sure to book a tasty food tour while you’re here! Companies like Virgin Islands Food Tours or Taste of Twin City Food Tour will help you eat and drink your way around town, while a Christiansted Sip & Savor Mixology Class teaches guests how to make three signature cocktails mixed with local Cruzan Rum and tropical ingredients.

ST. JOHNS: Don’t be fooled by the smallest of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands. St. John absolutely delivers when it comes to uncrowded beaches, relaxation and unspoiled natural beauty. More forested and less developed than its sister islands, it offers the perfect escape for those looking for a true “check out from civilization” getaway.

That seclusion and natural beauty make it one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations for romantic getaways. Book a luxury stay at The Westin St. John Resort Villas or Lovango Resort & Beach Club. Reserve a table at fine restaurants like ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay or casual joints like Skinny Legs Bar & Grill. Book a Cruz Bay Watersports sunset sail or a Night Kayak glow tour.

Another unique way to explore St. John’s pristine beaches is on horseback. Book a ride with Carolina Corral to take a guided trail ride along coral-strewn shorelines before making your way up a sloping hillside that leads to sweeping views of Coral Bay.

