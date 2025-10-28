2025 Dolphin Tournament, St. Croix US Virgin Islands

Reel Lucky” the sport fishing vessel at the 25th annual Dolphin Tournament in St. Croix was nothing short of legendary- most because of Carl Holley’s fishing prowess. Now this guy catches fish! A lot of sportsmen have a special superstitions or a lucky charm, shirt, hat or what ever, I will tell you Carl has plenty of interesting fishing wardrobe choices like speed-o’s and monokinis, wigs and accessories. All of which are top secret until fishing day! Most of the guys have some type of special thing they do for good luck and Carl is no different.

Tournament morning began under a laden skies that threatened to dump buckets of rain at any moment and the sea looked more like a soup of chopped up grass than open water. As the boats left the harbor the competitors huddled under canopy tops and muttering prayers for clear skies and lots of fish to catch. The fishing group is more religious than most any other sporting groups. I have interviewed many captains about this subject and the prayer is unusually similar. It starts out with please God bless everyone in this tournament, keep everyone safe, keep all the vessels safe, thank you for our health, and the ability to be able to enjoy “afford” this fishing trip today. Bless everyone involved in this tournament, bless our families, and “oh yeah, can you please make sure we catch fish today! Thank you God. The prayer is almost word for word the same anywhere in the world, and Carl cashed in on Saturday catching 81 lbs of fish “dolphin” for the big win of the 25th Annual Dolphin Tournament on St. Croix USVI.

The boat was a 43 foot Invincible with triple 400 HP Mercury Engines on the back, boat name “Reel Lucky.” The owner and Captain of the boat was Eddie Jarrin, Anglers, Dane Whitworth, Chad Sheraw, Sawyer Holley, and Carl Holley. Team “Reel Lucky” was out to show off their fishing expertise. Well every angler did their part and every angler caught fish! Those anglers stepped off the boat with a huge bag of fish and one by one Fish and Wildlife weighed and measured each one. At the end of the day Carl Holley on “Reel Lucky” and his hot shot crew won the 25th Annual Dolphin Tournament. Largest fish goes to Ryan Higby.

2nd place goes to Captain Sanchez on the vessel “Edith”.

3rd place goes to the vessel “Off Shore Account” and Captain Christoph Hilty. Congratulations to all the winners!

The next tournament is the Guy/Gal tournament in October 4th and 5th 2025.

Last tournament is the Wahoo tournament November 22 and 23rd 2025.

We would like to thank our Tournament Sponsors, JAE “Jimmy Adams Electric” and “Poolworks”. Also we would like to thank our Series Sponsors Leatherback Brewery and Mutiny Vodka. To become a member of Golden Hook Fishing Club and follow our events goto www.fishstx.com and follow us on facebook “Golden Hook Fishing Club”. We are a 501c3 and donate to many marine organizations locally. Join Us we make fishing fun!!