“Shaka” Charles Matthew

Grand Marshal – 2025 Carnival Parade

Founder & Visionary, Shaka Zulu Troupe (Est. 2002)

There are those who march in Carnival, and then there are those who embody its spirit.

Charles “Shaka” Matthew is the latter — a living bridge between the vibrant pulse of Caribbean celebration and the sacred ancestral rhythms of Mother Africa.

Raised on the island since the age of nine, Charles is a man shaped by both land and sea. Before feathers and beads adorned his frame, it was saltwater and sunshine that molded his soul. He fished on boats, spearfished in the shallows, free-dived for conch, and lived by the tides — a boy of the shoreline, forever bonded to the ocean’s rhythm. That bond never left him. To this day, he is proud to be a cultural father and foundational influence to one of the island’s respected mink whalers — a lineage of skill, grit, and generational stewardship.

With roots firmly planted in African heritage and island life, Charles has always seen Carnival not simply as festivity, but as sacred ritual. As a child, he watched the parade with awe, knowing that if he were ever to enter that stage, it would be with reverence and purpose. That purpose found its voice in 2002, when he founded the **Shaka Zulu Troupe** — a movement built on ancestral pride, traditional artistry, and the living fire of Black identity.

Inspired by a South African film in the mid-1990s, Charles knew that if he ever stepped into Carnival, it would be as a cultural vessel, not just a performer. And so, at 38 years old, he launched what would become a 24-year tradition of regal representation. Every feather, every shield, every bead in his troupe’s attire is a tribute — not a costume, but a living homage.

As a **costume designer, cultural artisan, and torchbearer**, Charles poured his legacy into each handcrafted piece — each element carefully curated to reflect the power, dignity, and resilience of his ancestors. Under his guidance, the Shaka Zulu Troupe grew from four members to a cultural force, a procession of history told not through words, but through movement, music, and presence.

Today, in 2025, Charles stands as **Grand Marshal of the Carnival Parade** — not only as an icon of Carnival excellence, but as a symbol of ancestral authority, island identity, and community leadership. His presence as both Grand Marshal and leader of shaka Zulu troupe bridges tradition and transformation — echoing the values at the heart of **Coastal Angler Magazine**: the power of heritage, the beauty of island resilience, and the call to remember where we come from.

Still humble, still driven, Charles offers heartfelt gratitude to the men and women who have walked beside him on this journey. His mission remains clear: to inspire the next generation, to protect cultural integrity, and to keep the drumbeat of ancestral pride alive in every soul who dares to dance.

“This is more than costume. This is who we are. This is where we come from. This is how we honor those who walked before us.” — Charles (Shaka) Matthew

As the drums echo, and the feathers rise, so too does the enduring legacy of Charles "Shaka" Matthew — warrior, father, craftsman, Grand Marshal, island son, and sea-bonded soul.

Once an angler, always an angler.

— Contributed by Thomas and Hawkins