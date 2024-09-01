Fishing With Legends

It is safe to say that Capt. Kenny Turbe can be considered a native legend, conservationist, researcher, teacher, inventor, and historian. “Uncle Kenny,” as some may know him, has been above and below these waters in the territory “since I could walk,” as stated by the master fisherman.

Capt. Kenny Turbe has been an environmental specialist since the 1970s, researching, educating, and gathering fisheries data in both the USVI and the BVI. Not many people have a list of accolades like Uncle Kenny, including tagging sharks with Guy Harvey while collaborating on special projects with the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Marine and Environmental Studies. Not to mention, he is also the only government licensed certified bird watcher here on the island of St. Thomas.

In 1979 Kenny was the first Native Virgin Islander to become an Aquanaut, spending seven days on the water doing two dives per day to 300ft tagging and measuring black coral. Kenny also worked on the red line spawning project, as well as the yellow fin grouper, tiger grouper, nassau grouper, dog teeth snapper, and cubera snapper spawning projects.

This native legend has also had the opportunity to witness the changes over the past few decades regarding fisheries management. Kenny has been very outspoken in promoting the sustainability and proper use—not abuse—of our waterways here in the territory.

Overexploitation and the lack of regulation and enforcement from commercial fishermen, sports fishermen, and demands from tourists have all contributed to the depletion and decline of our marine life. According to the master fisherman, “It is a shame to see the amount of sea life, fish, and lobster that is left in comparison to my early diving years.”

“Creating opportunities and protecting the natural resources of the Virgin Islands is paramount for sustainability here in the territory for my kids, grandkids, and all future generations. A responsibility that belongs to all of us,” said Capt. Kenny.

To be continued.

— Contributed by Ambokile Irastus