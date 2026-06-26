Trophies and Traditions

By Capt. Quinlyn Haddon

For those of us afflicted with the fishing bug, nothing will deter us from returning to the ocean. We’re often planning our next trip before the current one is over. There is no difference between fishing daily, or being deprived for weeks, the fisherman’s mind will never stop nagging to get back out there.

Fishing stories and trophies are a great way to keep the inner fishing-monster soothed in between trips.

Photographs are an easy way to relive moments, and should not be overlooked. It doesn’t take much effort to get out a camera and capture the catch when it hits the deck while its colors are vibrant and the smile is fresh on the angler’s face. Friends don’t let friends take dead-fish dock photos, without at least a few taken out on the blue.

When it comes to fishing trophies, there is a whole lot more to be taken home than just some good photos.

The standard go-to trophies are wall mount replicas, which can easily be reproduced with some measurements and photos. This provides the opportunity to release the fish and also be able to take it home with you. Gray’s taxidermy does excellent work with this type of customization, and outfits most charter companies with the required paperwork to get you started on this process. Make sure to ask your captain about mounting your catch, before you release the fish.

There are still people who work with the tried and true art of fish taxidermy, utilizing the fish itself, but these services are harder to find, and the product doesn’t last forever.

Gyotaku fish rubbings are another way to accredit the true size of a trophy fish. The fish itself is painted and printed on paper. This method does not allow you to release the fish, but if you work quickly, and utilize acrylics, the fillets may still be consumed. This is a fun method to try on your own, but there are artists you can hire for this as well. These trophies work out better when wall space at home is more limited.

Various parts of the fish can be taken and treated, such as bills, tails, skeletal systems and even eyeballs transformed into epoxy shot glasses. These trophies can have some of the best outcomes, but require some involved and stinky DIY processing. There are a variety of techniques for this, and endless creative potential.

Participating in fishing traditions is another great way to boost the excitement of a first catch, and add to the memory. Who knows how these got started, but it is our communal obligation to keep them alive.

I’m sure there are some I have missed, but here are the ones I know of, and practice.

When you catch your first tuna, it is customary to eat the heart, or at very least, take a bite out of it. It’s not bad with a bit of lime and a chaser. Tastes a bit like what I would imagine tuna-jerky to taste like.

When you catch your first marlin, you earn a celebratory jump in the ocean. Usually, this is done back at the dock for safety reasons. This is the most refreshing dip you’ll ever take.

When you catch your first swordfish, your crew will hollow out the eyeball, as to make a cup out of it, and you then take a drink from it. I highly recommend being quick about this before extra slime leeches out into your drink. Don’t worry, it all tastes like victory.

However deep your commitment to your fishing affliction may be, the best trophy will always be memories of having a good time. Most importantly, don’t forget to enjoy being out there. Your local captains understand that it’s difficult to manage life between fishing trips, and we are here for you. Blue Magic Charters is available for your next fix, out of Marathon, Florida Keys.

Capt. Quinlyn, of Blue Magic Charters, is also a Gyotaku artist and a Gray’s Taxidermy agent. Contact her at (504) 920-6342. Follow here social accounts @CaptainQuinlyn.