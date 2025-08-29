Trophy largemouth bass landed in Miami

I caught this 23 inch Largemouth bass in Miami, FL.

What is considered a trophy bass in Florida, a monster largemouth bass that gave a tremendous fight with a weight of 8 pounds. This is considered a leaderboard tournament fish. Most anglers that do freshwater fishing mostly catch bass no bigger than 3 pounds. This fish is considered a prize because of the patience and skill needed to catch this fish. A bass this size is very hard and rare to find as when you freshwater fish it is not expected to get many bites and when you get bites they are not big fish. This fish with a weight of over 6 lbs can be very hard to find as the conditions need to be right and it has to be at the right time with the right bait that can help you hook this fish and land this trophy. This bass can also be considered a big catch in Fl because of weight size and girth as this bass is a very highly prized fish when looking for the 5-10 pound range with this species. A fish of this weight and size is very hard to catch on lure which makes it key to have natural live bait that can be able to attract and hook, as well as being able to fight the fish because of the fighting spirit a bass this big has which is considered a leaderboard fish in a bass tournament if submitted if caught in a tournament.