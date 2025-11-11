Trophy Trout on the Nantahala Bypass

By Ken Kastorff:

“Holy Smokes! I’ve got a monster brown on. I’m going to have to run downstream with him!”

This took place while my fishing guests were wading a small area of the Nantahala River on a recent float trip. I had just pulled out the camera to take a picture of nice rainbow when, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a huge brown trout come completely out of the water. We all jumped back in the raft, and the Nantahala Nantucket “sleigh ride” was on.

A hundred yards downstream, after some exciting rowing and fish handling, we landed a beautiful 28-inch fish. After a few photos, it was back in the river using those good genes to produce more brown trout.

This happens often during float trips on the Nantahala bypass, arguably one of the most unique fly fishing rivers in the area. Generally, the biggest browns are caught during the generation releases. That means, not only do you possibly have a fish of a lifetime on, you have to deal with that fish in a torrent.

The good thing about this tailwater is even in the heat of the summer it maintains highly oxygenated, 50-degree water. It is one of the most perfect trout streams I have ever encountered.

The Nantahala is also unique in that it has a huge population of native fish along with stocked fish. It is not unusual to catch lots of native rainbows if you stumble onto a good hatch of BWOs or Sulfurs. Some of the best fishing I have seen is fall dry fly fishing.

Up to this point, I have given you the good news. Now, as Paul Harvey would say, “Here is the rest of the story…”

I’ve been fishing the Nantahala for over 40 years. There are more people fishing the river now than ever before, plus, equipment, and techniques have improved. Although most anglers practice catch and release, there are many who still keep anything they catch.

I think it is high time to review the regulations and enact a slot system to protect the larger fish, the natural breeding stock. This should include single-hook artificial only with barbless hooks. Spinning rods are ok, but not treble hooks, and barbless hooks make releases less traumatic on the fish.

Bringing regulations into the 21st century on the Nantahala bypass could result in some of the best trophy trout fishing anywhere.



Ken can be contacted at Endless River Adventures, 800-224-7238, endrivadv@cs.com, www.endlessriveradventures.com.