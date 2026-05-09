Trout Fishing Seasons in Helen

By Richard Murdock

For visiting fly anglers and trout fisherman, Helen offers the best year round trout fishing opportunities in the state of Georgia. Anglers can find plenty of healthy brook, rainbow, and brown trout in the many streams that flow a short distance from town. The best locations to fish change with the seasons, forcing anglers to stay up to date in the fishing activity in the area. Next to the endless hiking trails and scenic waterfalls of the area, there is no better reason to get outdoors than to wet a line in one of the many local trout streams. Experienced anglers will often join these three activities to find the best fly fishing opportunities Helen has to offer.

Winter Trout Fishing in Helen

The winter months provide the least number of opportunities to find hungry trout in Helen. With that said, it is one of the best times of year for beginning anglers to catch fish. The Smith Creek Delayed Harvest is found within Unicoi State Park, just north of town. Here, anglers can find hundreds if not thousands of freshly stocked trout patrolling the small creek throughout the cooler months of the year. Catch and Release practices are mandatory within the DH section during this time of year, which is why many anglers can find more success. You can learn more about the Georgia Delayed Harvest Trout Streams in this article.

Another option for fly fisherman planning ahead is to book a day on Dukes Creek. From October through May, Dukes Creek is open to the public on Wednesday’s, Saturdays, and Sundays for anglers with reservations. Dukes Creek is the only remaining trophy trout stream open to the public. The fly fishing here can be difficult as the bigger trout often get spooky as the open season progresses, but there is no better place in Georgia to land a 20+ inch trout. Be sure to brush up on the regulations before visiting as the stream is managed heavily. Other trout can be found throughout the downtown area of Helen in the winter months, but the spring will give anglers the best chance at numbers of trout.

Spring Trout Fishing in Helen

Spring undoubtedly gives visiting trout fisherman and fly anglers the most options on where to fish. Catch and release anglers can target larger numbers of trout on Dukes Creek and Smith Creek that will remain open through May. Towards the end of March, thousands of trout will begin being stocked throughout the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries above Helen. In April, the annual trout fishing derby takes place in town where anglers can find plenty of trout, including some of trophy sizes, in the middle of town. This event draws big crowds and plenty of anglers throughout the weekend.

The following weeks will see many of these trout holdover in deeper pools in town and remain through summer. Above town, the main stem of “The Hooch” is stocked regularly along with Low Gap, Spoilcane, and Jasus creek within the Chattahoochee WMA. This section is where you will find the majority of local anglers as this section is stocked with bigger numbers of fish. The fishing can be feast or famine here depending on your timing. Sunday afternoon and Monday morning might be the worst times for a visit as this stretch of river can be fished out quickly. As spring turns to summer, the opportunities to target wild trout improve within the Chattahoochee’s headwater streams.

Summer Trout Fishing in Helen

Summer sees the end of the stocking season toward downtown Helen when the tubers take over the river. Trout fishing moves further upriver into the WMA where anglers see continued trout stocking through July in the cooler sections of the rivers and creeks. This is also when fly anglers can have the best luck dry fly fishing. The key to improving your time on the water in the summer is to cover as much water as possible and get off the beaten path. Adventurous anglers can find plenty of wild rainbows and native brook trout by putting a mile or two under their wading boots.

Fall Trout Fishing in Helen

The early fall can be the most difficult time to find trout in Helen, but also the best time to be outdoors. Football, hunting, and other engagement keep many trout fisherman off the water in the fall. This leaves the river, creeks, and the beautiful fall color change to the anglers that truly love hitting the river. Low water makes trout spooky this time of year but with the proper stalk and careful presentation anglers can see good success on a dry fly. Rains during this time of year will raise the trout’s activity level making for the best days on the water. As November arrives the cycle will repeat itself when the Delayed Harvest section on Smith Creek and Dukes Creek open back up. The first week in November often sees an uptick in fishing activity that quickly dwindles again, leaving more room for visitors looking to enjoy the solitude of the outdoors.

If you’re looking for some help getting on the water, Georgia Wild Trout offers trip on the many public waters as well as private waters in the area. Whether you’re an experienced angler or beginner to the sport, the guides at Georgia Wild Trout and the trout streams in Helen can provide the experience you are looking for. Visit www.georgiawildtrout.com.

Tad Murdock is the owner of Georgia Wild Trout, a fly fishing guide service teaching anglers across North Georgia. When not guiding for beginners and anglers looking to take their next step in the sport of fly angling, he travels the world hunting the many salmonid (trout, salmon, char, taimen, etc) species. He completed this journey in 2025 and has since released his book, Journey For The World’s Trout, where he documented each of these fish, the places they live, and the adventures to catch them. He has become one of the worlds leading authorities on the salmonid species and now teaches fellow enthusiasts about the various species and other fly fishing destinations through The Angler’s Destination, his newest project website and YouTube channel.