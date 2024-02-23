Tsuka 2 Complete Carbon Handle Takes Home Third Major Industry Award

American Tackle Wins Best Product Showcase in Fishing Accessory Category at China Fish

Oviedo, FL, February 23, 2024 – American Tackle, the premier component manufacturer in Foundation Outdoor Group’s portfolio of outdoor brands, and the leader in innovative carbon fiber fishing rod components, is proud to take home its sixteenth industry award for the Tsuka 2 Complete Carbon Handle at China Fish 2024. Having earned Best of Category and Best of Show at ICAST 2023, winning in the Best Product Showcase in the Fishing Accessory category in Beijing, completes a triple crown of industry awards for the Tsuka 2.

“We’re elated to bring home yet another major award for the American Tackle brand” said Brook Oliva, Foundation’s President and COO. “The timing was also impeccable, as we just launched the Tsuka 2 to consumers this week. It will be a challenge to keep up with demand!” American Tackle designed the Tsuka 2 as the first complete carbon handle with blow-molded carbon fiber construction. At less than 2 ounces, the Tsuka 2 has unprecedented strength and feel while providing anglers with significant weight relief. Its ergonomic design comes in either spinning rod and baitcasting models, in either 3K matte or forged carbon matte finishes.

“From a development and manufacturing standpoint, we knew we had a product that anglers, rod builders, and manufacturers would appreciate” said Hunter McKamey, Foundation’s Vice President. “But to earn two awards at ICAST 2023 and now a third at China Fish 2024, that was unexpected.

American Tackle has been on the forefront of carbon fiber technology in the fishing rod industry, offering a variety of performance components that improve the angling experience. The Tsuka 2 is the culmination of years of product development to produce an award-winning handle that is taking the industry by storm.

