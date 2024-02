Tuesday March 12th – 5 pm Jolly Gator Bass Series Event – this is the first event of the 2024 season. Over $10,000 bucks was paid out at last year’s Classic Event! Some of the area’s best anglers fish with us, so if you think you want to give it a shot come and join us for a weekly event. All Tuesday fishing starts at 5pm and launches at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator just east of Sanford on SR 46 at the St Johns River Bridge. Saturday events start at safe light till 2pm.