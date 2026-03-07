TWRA Partners with Friends of Douglas Lake to Enhance Fish Habitats

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has partnered with Friends of Douglas Lake (FODL), a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to improving and sustaining fish populations in Douglas Lake, to enhance fish habitat. FODL is one of more than 150 chapters of the Friends of Reservoirs foundation, which operates in 37 states.

Friends of Douglas Lake works closely with landowners, volunteers, TWRA, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to enhance existing fish habitats and introduce new ones safely and effectively. These habitats provide cover for young fish during their critical first years, increasing survival rates, while also benefiting adult fish.

“The mission of Friends of Douglas Lake is to boost fish populations by improving their habitat which, research has shown, aids reproduction,” said Buddy Bumpus, co-founder for FODL. “We promote being good stewards of this beautiful resource so that future generations may enjoy it. We are excited to partner with TWRA and other entities within the Douglas Lake community to make a difference in the quality of fishing.”

“Friends of Douglas Lake will operate independently but under TWRA’s guidance,” said John Hammonds, TWRA Reservoir Fisheries Biologist. “Their efforts will focus on refurbishing existing habitat sites and establishing new ones on private land within Douglas Reservoir. This includes assisting landowners with obtaining or modifying 26a permits (required for shoreline construction or modification) and applying for grants through the National Fish Habitat Partnership and Friends of Reservoirs. Anyone can join Friends of Douglas Lake or Friends of Reservoirs to support habitat projects locally and nationwide.”

This partnership allows TWRA to continue managing habitat projects across East Tennessee reservoirs while Friends of Douglas Lake addresses local needs. Public requests for habitat assistance on Douglas Reservoir will be directed to the group, enabling them to use their time and resources to support private landowners and improve fish habitats throughout the reservoir.

To learn more or get involved, visit friendsofdouglaslake.com and friendsofreservoirs.org.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.